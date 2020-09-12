Advertisement

Cloudy and cooler with a stray shower

A wedge of cloudy, cool air expected today with a few showers possible.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
High pressure to our Northeast sets up a wedge of cloudy, cool air for today. A few showers will be possible, but it will be minimal impact. A stronger cold front moves through later Sunday increasing our chances of showers and storms. We should begin to quiet down early next week as an area of high pressure moves in by Tuesday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Lots of clouds expected for today with a few showers or areas of drizzle possible. Highs only reach the mid to upper 70s. It will NOT be raining all day. Sunday, the front will approach the region from the west bringing a better coverage of rain to the region, especially late in the afternoon and evening. These showers and storms could break apart as it moves into the mountains. Highs return to the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way next week. Sunny conditions return along with lower humidity. Nighttime temperatures will also dip to the upper 50s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Paulette and Rene are meandering around at sea, we also now have Tropical Depression 19 off the coast of Florida which is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and could become Sally. Several other systems are exiting the African coast and have a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week.

