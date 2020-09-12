Advertisement

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

The argument over masks raged this week in Brookings, South Dakota
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, people congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation. Infections have been spurred by schools and universities reopening and mass gatherings like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew hundreds of thousands of people from across the country. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, people congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation. Infections have been spurred by schools and universities reopening and mass gatherings like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew hundreds of thousands of people from across the country. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Stephen Groves and Dave Kolpack
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation.

The rise of the virus is fueling impassioned debates over masks and personal freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic.

The argument over masks raged this week in Brookings, South Dakota, as the city council considered requiring face coverings in businesses. The city was forced to move its meeting to a local arena to accommodate intense interest, with many citizens speaking against it.

The mask requirement ultimately passed.

