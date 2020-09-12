Advertisement

No one hurt in early-morning Danville house fire

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at 129 Campbell St.
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at 129 Campbell St.(Danville Fire Dept.)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire at 129 Campbell St. in Danville took firefighters four and a half hours to extinguish early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the large fire at the two-story home just before 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, everyone inside the home had already escaped. There were no injuries reported.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire also caused minor damage to two neighboring homes.

There is no current cost estimate on the damage.

The fire is under investigation; no cause has been determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

