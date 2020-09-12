Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 40 miles south-southeast of Naples.

It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday. Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 565 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third storm — Rene — weakened to a depression, is not expected to strengthen and doesn’t pose any threat to land.

11 AM EDT September 12 Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Nineteen. Hurricane and storm surge watches could be issued later today for portions of the northern Gulf coast. https://t.co/E1IZEU21bw pic.twitter.com/pMm7s7ayog — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.