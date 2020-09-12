Advertisement

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 40 miles south-southeast of Naples.

It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday. Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 565 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third storm — Rene — weakened to a depression, is not expected to strengthen and doesn’t pose any threat to land.

