Four dogs stolen from shelter in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A German Shepherd and three other dogs were stolen from the Campbell County Animal Shelter late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Two unknown subjects first stole the German Shepherd at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, before returning shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning to retrieve the additional three animals.

Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office (Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has obtained on-site surveillance footage showing what they say appears to be two people that are between approximately 5-foot-5-inches and 6-foot and of a slim build.

Authorities have released a color photo that shows two individuals in the area that they would like to speak to for questioning.

The German Shepherd has illnesses associated to heartworm and is in need of medical treatment.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to please call them at 434-332-9574 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-798-5900. Tips may be entered online at https://www.p3tips.com or by using the P3 app/

