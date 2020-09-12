Advertisement

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2013 file photo shows Peeps at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. Peeps holiday treats are going on hiatus — another consequence of the coronavirus. PennLive.com reports, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, that Just Born Quality Confections says it won’t be producing the popular sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won’t be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said.

For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

