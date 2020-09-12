Advertisement

Osaka comes back, tops Azarenka at US Open; 3rd Slam title

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory on Saturday in New York adds to her trophies from the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open. The 22-year-old was born in Japan and now is based in the United States. The final was played at a nearly empty and mostly silent Arthur Ashe Stadium, a facility with more than 23,000 seats.

Fans were banned from the U.S. Open this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some tournament workers did dot the stands Saturday.

