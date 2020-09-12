Overnight shooting in Roanoke sends two to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Bridge St. SW around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a physical altercation that police say took place before the man was shot. The woman was not shot.

There is no word on any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

