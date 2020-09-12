Police identify victim’s body found near Lynchburg railroad tracks in July

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A body found in July near the railroad tracks off Bedford Avenue and Boundary Street has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police.

Kenneth Richeson, 65, of Lynchburg, was found dead shortly before 3 p.m. on July 27.

The case is still active. Lynchburg PD asks anyone with helpful tips to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You may enter a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com or by using the P3 app.

