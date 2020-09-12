Roanoke man charged in connection to double stabbing Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Kemarcus Curry, 34 of Roanoke, stabbed two men around 9:15 Friday night near the Market Building in Downtown Roanoke.

He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

The two victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening stab wounds.

Police say all three men involved knew each other and a verbal altercation escalated, leading to the stabbings.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.