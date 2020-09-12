Advertisement

Man stabbed multiple times in downtown Roanoke, one suspect in custody

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are working a stabbing case near Billy’s in downtown Roanoke. Billy’s is located at 102 Market Street.

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Salem between Market and Wall St. is currently closed.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

