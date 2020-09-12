Advertisement

Rocky Mount Memorial dedicated to fallen first responders Saturday

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A memorial was dedicated to fallen first responders today at a special ceremony in Rocky Mount at the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Commission held this dedication service Saturday morning. They presented their new memorial that they’ve been working on for the last 10 years. The memorial features portraits of fallen Franklin County first responders. The memorial is a three-sided engraved granite obelisk, which also features first responder emblems and artwork by Freda Nichols showing three branches of first responders standing shoulder-to-shoulder. The memorial is surrounded by a brick walkway honoring local first responders.

“I think the main thing was to get the appreciation of those folks and not just the people that gave their lives, I think that was obviously the intent of the memorial, but other first responders that are out here to," Billy Ferguson, Director of Public Safety for Franklin County, said.

The service ended with family members and friends of the fallen responders ringing a bell and holding a moment of silence.

