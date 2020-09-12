Advertisement

Teacher at Central Elementary in Rockbridge Co. tests positive for COVID-19

No students were considered a close contact. Rockbridge County Public Schools says the Health Department has recommended another staff member go into quarantine.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Central Elementary School teacher who had not been instructing on-site has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The division says all areas occupied by these individuals will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before the return of students and staff on Monday.

“RCPS continues to recommend all individuals self-monitor for symptoms and remain home when feeling sick.”

