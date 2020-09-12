Two new COVID-19 deaths make Deerfeld rank highest among VA DOC facilities; 407 total cases

CAPRON, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of six COVID-19 deaths among offenders at Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron have now been reported, ranking them highest in the commonwealth.

The facility reported its additional two deaths Saturday, along with confirming a total of 407 COVID-19 cases among the daily population average of 925 total offenders being held at Deerfield, which “houses a population of older, sicker inmates, and has an infirmary and an assisted living unit.” Ongoing testing occurs throughout DOC facilities, with Deerfield saying they have tested their entire population recently, with some offenders being re-tested.

“The doctors, nurses, and medical staff at the DOC are working around the clock to test and provide care to offenders during this pandemic,” said the announcement Saturday. “All Virginia DOC facilities are following the DOC’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear appropriate PPE at all times, including medical-grade PPE, such as N-95 masks, when appropriate. The Department continues to plan for every possible contingency, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections.”

