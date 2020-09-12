Advertisement

Man shot, two taken to hospital in Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded Friday night to the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue NW where they found a man with what appeared to be a non-critical gunshot wound outside of a home.

Officials found a car shortly afterwards in the area of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue SW that they believe was involved with the shooting. A female found in the vehicle that was not struck by gunfire is being treated for minor injuries.

Both victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so that it is sent properly). Roanoke Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

