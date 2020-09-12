UVA-Virginia Tech football game postponed, no makeup date set

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth Clash between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, originally set for Saturday, September 19, has been postponed, according to the UVA Athletic Department.

UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams said in a statement that Virginia Tech officials contacted her department on Friday about the possibility of moving the game to a later date.

“These are very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Virginia Tech,” said Williams. “With so much uncertainty, flexibility in scheduling becomes incredibly important. I know both teams and both fan bases were looking forward to opening the season next weekend. We’ll work with the conference and Virginia Tech to reschedule.”

Virginia Tech Athletics announced the postponement is due to “COVID-19 issues.” The football program will suspend practice for the next four days.

“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” said Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits. Despite this delay, our schedule still aligns closely with the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 football timelines.”

Virginia Tech’s next scheduled game is versus NC State Saturday, September 26.

Virginia is now set to open the season October 3 at Clemson.

