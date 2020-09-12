VDH reports 1,300 new COVID cases in Virginia; hospitalizations down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 132,940 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, September 12, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 131,640 reported Thursday, a 1,300-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 1,115 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

6,090 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Saturday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,722 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,711 reported Friday.

Harrisonburg has moved from number seven up to number five on the New York Times hotspot list of the highest numbers of cases per resident, with 2,090 total cases as of Saturday since the pandemic began. That’s 3,942 per 100,000 residents. Also on the list from Virginia but outside the top ten are Radford, Montgomery and Franklin City.

1,744,020 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.8 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.5 percent reported Friday.

995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,120 reported Friday. 16,276 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.