A front brings rain and storms later today.

Some sunshine breaks through ahead of a late-day rain chance
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A wedge of cool air lingers this morning, but a shift in our winds will lead to partly cloudy skies for much of the day. A cold front moves through later today bringing a chance of rain and storms to the mountains late this afternoon or evening. We should begin to quiet down early next week as an area of high pressure moves in by Tuesday. We also need to watch Tropical Storm Sally, it could bring rain by the end of the week.

SUNDAY

Sunday, a front will approach the region from the west bringing a better coverage of rain into the mountains and bordering counties, especially late in the afternoon and evening. These showers and storms could break apart as they move over the mountains and into Virginia. Highs return to the low 80s with more sunshine to the east.

THIS WEEK

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way next week. Sunny conditions return along with lower humidity. Nighttime temperatures will also dip to the upper 50s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Paulette and Rene are meandering around at sea, we also now have Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast has the Sally becoming a hurricane before making landfall. This system will be slow, but some models indicate it could bring tropical rain our way late in the week. Several other systems are exiting the African coast and have a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week.

