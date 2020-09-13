Advertisement

About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border

More than 7,600 people who came in families since the public health emergency order took effect in March.
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, a Hampton Inn is shown in Phoenix. The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children in hotels before deporting them to their home countries. About 8,800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the United States along the Mexico border under a pandemic-related measure that effectively ended asylum. The disclosure came Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the government's appeal of an order to stop using hotels for long-term detention of children. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 8,800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the United States along the Mexico border under a pandemic-related measure that effectively ended asylum. The disclosure came Friday in the government’s appeal of an order to stop using hotels for long-term detention of children.

More than 7,600 people who came in families since the public health emergency order took effect in March have been expelled.

The administration has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling that found use of hotels skirted fundamental humanitarian protections.

