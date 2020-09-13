AP Exclusive: Disabled NFL retirees slam benefits plan delay

NFL and union officials stopped processing benefit applications for dozens of disabled retirees for nearly six months, citing the “extraordinary impact on public interactions” from the coronavirus.

The delay irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season but not to their medical needs. The Associated Press interviewed three former players who were frustrated at being left on hold waiting for program administrators to schedule doctor’s visits that are key to determining benefits.

On Friday, the NFL sent letters to applicants saying it was resuming some evaluations. The resumption came two days after the AP approached the league about the delay.

The program pays most players between $3,000 and $11,250 a month in benefits.