Advertisement

AP Exclusive: Disabled NFL retirees slam benefits plan delay

NFL and union officials stopped processing benefit applications for dozens of disabled retirees for nearly six months, citing the “extraordinary impact on public interactions” from the coronavirus.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at an NFL stadium. An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. That has irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at an NFL stadium. An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. That has irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Eddie Pells
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NFL and union officials stopped processing benefit applications for dozens of disabled retirees for nearly six months, citing the “extraordinary impact on public interactions” from the coronavirus.

The delay irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season but not to their medical needs. The Associated Press interviewed three former players who were frustrated at being left on hold waiting for program administrators to schedule doctor’s visits that are key to determining benefits.

On Friday, the NFL sent letters to applicants saying it was resuming some evaluations. The resumption came two days after the AP approached the league about the delay.

The program pays most players between $3,000 and $11,250 a month in benefits.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 12, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fairfax denied the allegations, calling those part of a “smear campaign” to end his political career.

News

About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 7,600 people who came in families since the public health emergency order took effect in March.

News

Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during often violent protests that have racked the city for months.

Latest News

News

Vermont NAACP leader moving, says harassment too much

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leader of a Vermont branch of the NAACP is selling her home over what she describes as months of racially motivated harassment targeting her and her children.

VOD Recording

Franklin County Memorial Ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
Franklin County Memorial Ceremony

VOD Recording

Outburst Of Violence In Roanoke Over 24 Hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephen Groves and Dave Kolpack
The argument over masks raged this week in Brookings, South Dakota

News

Rocky Mount Memorial dedicated to fallen first responders Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Commission held this dedication service Saturday morning.

News

A string of violent incidents take place in Roanoke in less than 24 hours

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There were three shootings and a stabbing in Roanoke.