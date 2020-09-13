Boy, 14, leads Virginia state police on high-speed chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police say a 14-year-old boy led police on a pre-dawn high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

A state trooper patrolling Interstate 64 East in Chesapeake saw a 2016 Dodge Caravan pass his marked vehicle just before 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the driver was going 114 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone. The pursuit continued through streets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk before the Caravan struck a police vehicle, causing the Caravan to spin out of control.

A 14-year-old male driver was taken into custody, along with five other juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle.