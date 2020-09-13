Danville fire injures four, sends three to hospital

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Danville injured four people and sent three to the hospital late Saturday night.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:45 p.m. with reported victims trapped inside.

Crews arrived to a medium sized, one-story house on American Legion Blvd., and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and bedroom windows.

Prior to the firefighters arriving, neighboring family members helped three people out of the home after their child heard the smoke alarm when he arrived for a visit, officials say.

Four people were injured.

One person suffered minor injuries. Three people suffered significant injuries and were treated and transported by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Three pets were rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters remained on scene until 3:25 a.m. Three engines, one ladder, and four support vehicles responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s office.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.