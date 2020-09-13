Advertisement

Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

The two also argued that the bill Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing imperils peace in Northern Ireland and damages the U.K.'s reputation.
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 file photo, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, left and John Major attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London. Remembrance Sunday is held each year to commemorate the service men and women who fought in past military conflicts. The two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 to urge lawmakers to reject government plans to over-ride the Brexit deal with the European Union, arguing that it imperils that peace as well as damaging the U.K.’s reputation. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 file photo, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, left and John Major attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London. Remembrance Sunday is held each year to commemorate the service men and women who fought in past military conflicts. The two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 to urge lawmakers to reject government plans to over-ride the Brexit deal with the European Union, arguing that it imperils that peace as well as damaging the U.K.'s reputation. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
By Pan Pylas
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — The two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland have urged lawmakers to reject government plans to override the Brexit deal with the European Union.

John Major and Tony Blair slammed the current British government on Sunday for “shaming” the country with legislation that, in places, goes against the very deal it signed to allow for the U.K.'s smooth departure from the EU. The two also argued that the bill Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing imperils peace in Northern Ireland and damages the U.K.'s reputation.

Johnson has said the legislation is needed to end alleged EU threats to impose a “blockade” in the Irish Sea.

