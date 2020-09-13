Jackson throws 3 TD passes for Ravens in 38-6 rout of Browns

BALTIMORE (AP) — Looking every bit like the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Browns 38-6 Sunday, ruining Kevin Stefanski’s debut as Cleveland’s head coach in a game played without fans in attendance.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic kept the seats empty and the play was sloppy following a preseason without any games, two constants prevailed: Jackson was the focal point of a high-powered offense and the Browns lost another opener.

Facing a Cleveland secondary depleted by injuries, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes and racked up a team-high 45 yards on the ground.