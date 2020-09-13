Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests drops, hospitalizations rise in Virginia

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 133,814 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, September 13, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 132,940 reported Saturday, an 874-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,300 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

6,142 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Sunday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,724 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,722 reported Saturday.

1,760,096 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.8 percent reported Saturday.

1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 995 reported Saturday. 16,310 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

