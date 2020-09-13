Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen school bus in Wythe County

If you see Bus 32 please contact us at 276-223-6000 or 911.
If you see Bus 32 please contact us at 276-223-6000 or 911.(MGN)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Wythe County school bus.

Bus number 32 was taken sometime Saturday night from the county bus garage lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Posted by Wythe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Investigators say the bus should have damage to it since it hit other vehicles in the lot and ran over the gate as it exited the property.

If you see Bus 32 please contact us at 276-223-6000 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

