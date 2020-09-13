Suspect arrested following Roanoke shooting early Saturday morning
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Ahmad Mubdi, 51 of Roanoke, was arrested without conflict overnight in connection to the early Saturday morning shooting in the 700 block of Bridge Street SW.
Mubdi has been charged with malicious wounding.
The case is still active.
