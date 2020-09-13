Advertisement

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for “Folklore” premiere

FILE - In a Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on CBS. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Swift will perform “betty” from her new album “Folklore,” which has held the top spot for six weeks on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. This marks the first time in seven years that the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year has performed at this awards show.

Other performers on the show include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.

