Advertisement

Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor

Fairfax denied the allegations, calling those part of a “smear campaign” to end his political career.
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has formally kicked off his campaign for governor, a year after he faced two allegations of sexual assault.

Fairfax spoke Saturday at the Old Court House in Fairfax in northern Virginia. In February 2019, Fairfax faced calls to resign from fellow Democrats after two women publicly accused him of sexual assault.

A woman who attended Duke University with Fairfax said he raped her in 2000. And a California professor said Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex when both attended the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

Fairfax denied the allegations, calling those part of a “smear campaign” to end his political career.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 12, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

AP Exclusive: Disabled NFL retirees slam benefits plan delay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Pells
NFL and union officials stopped processing benefit applications for dozens of disabled retirees for nearly six months, citing the “extraordinary impact on public interactions” from the coronavirus.

News

About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 7,600 people who came in families since the public health emergency order took effect in March.

News

Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during often violent protests that have racked the city for months.

Latest News

News

Vermont NAACP leader moving, says harassment too much

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leader of a Vermont branch of the NAACP is selling her home over what she describes as months of racially motivated harassment targeting her and her children.

VOD Recording

Franklin County Memorial Ceremony

Updated: 7 hours ago
Franklin County Memorial Ceremony

VOD Recording

Outburst Of Violence In Roanoke Over 24 Hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephen Groves and Dave Kolpack
The argument over masks raged this week in Brookings, South Dakota

News

Rocky Mount Memorial dedicated to fallen first responders Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Rocky Mount-Franklin County First Responders Commission held this dedication service Saturday morning.

News

A string of violent incidents take place in Roanoke in less than 24 hours

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There were three shootings and a stabbing in Roanoke.