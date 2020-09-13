Advertisement

Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles

Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Rob Maaddi
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.

After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team’s name and former employees alleged sexual harassment within the organization.

Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname earned in nine seasons with Carolina.

