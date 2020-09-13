Advertisement

Without fall playoffs, FCS schools missing a top attraction

Athletic directors and coaches are optimistic about resuming in the spring
(WHSV)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The pandemic has hit the Football Championship Subdivision hard this season. In all, nearly 1,200 games have been canceled or postponed in Division I football.

The blow was particularly hard in the FCS, where only 15 of the 127 teams will play at least one game. The FCS also had to cancel its postseason.

Athletic directors and coaches are optimistic that they will be able to fashion an abbreviated season and playoffs in the spring.

For now, teams like North Dakota State and James Madison will try to weather the storm. Both missed out on payday games at bigger schools.

