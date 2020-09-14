A front brings cooler air for Tuesday

A cold front will finally push through today allowing for a fair stretch of weather through mid-week. Some locations could see patchy dense fog this morning and a stray shower is possible. As the front exits we will see decreasing clouds and cooler air through Wednesday. Tropical remnants look likely to push into our region late week, though uncertainty remains on how much rain we could see.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy this morning with areas of patchy dense fog. A dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for a few counties. As the front moves East we will see decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Dense fog possible this morning. (Grey)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way through mid-week. Humidity will drop for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine, lower humidity, and low rain chances likely. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Paulette and Rene are meandering around at sea, we are focused on Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast has the Sally becoming a hurricane before making landfall. This system will be slow, but some models indicate it could bring tropical rain our way late in the week (likely Thursday and Friday). Several other systems are exiting the African coast and have a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week.

Tropical Storm Sally Forecast (Grey)