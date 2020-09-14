Advertisement

A front brings cooler air for Tuesday

Clouds move out as a front moves through today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will finally push through today allowing for a fair stretch of weather through mid-week. Some locations could see patchy dense fog this morning and a stray shower is possible. As the front exits we will see decreasing clouds and cooler air through Wednesday. Tropical remnants look likely to push into our region late week, though uncertainty remains on how much rain we could see.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy this morning with areas of patchy dense fog. A dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for a few counties. As the front moves East we will see decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Dense fog possible this morning.
Dense fog possible this morning.(Grey)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

After the cold front exits to our east Monday, skies will dry out with several pleasant days on the way through mid-week. Humidity will drop for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine, lower humidity, and low rain chances likely.
Sunshine, lower humidity, and low rain chances likely.(WDBJ7 Weather)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We continue to monitor several systems in the Atlantic Ocean. While our named storms Paulette and Rene are meandering around at sea, we are focused on Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast has the Sally becoming a hurricane before making landfall. This system will be slow, but some models indicate it could bring tropical rain our way late in the week (likely Thursday and Friday). Several other systems are exiting the African coast and have a high likelihood of strengthening into a tropical storm in the coming week.

Tropical Storm Sally Forecast
Tropical Storm Sally Forecast(Grey)
Possible Rainfall from Sally
Possible Rainfall from Sally(Grey)

Latest News

Forecast

Some clouds and fog this morning.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Front brings pleasant weather this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
A front brings fair weather to begin the week.

Forecast

Sunday, September 13, FastCast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT

Forecast

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with a late rain chance

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
A few chances of rain over the weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday, September 12, Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT

Forecast

Clouds fill in tonight with a cooler start to the weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A lingering front will keep scattered showers around into the weekend until a front passes through on Sunday.

Forecast

Friday, September 11 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|

Forecast

Friday, September 11, Midday FastCast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
Watch out for a few spotty showers and isolated storms this afternoon as a weak front pushes through.

Forecast

Friday, September 11, Morning FastCast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT
Variably cloudy today with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast

Sticky, showery pattern lingers into the weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:55 AM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A lingering front will keep scattered showers around into the weekend until a front passes through.