Acting US Attorney for Western District of Virginia named to replace outgoing US Attorney

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar has been named Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, effective September 15, 2020.

Bubar will replace outgoing United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, who resigned after being confirmed by the United States Senate as a District Court Judge.

“Dan Bubar is a career federal prosecutor and an outstanding choice to serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in western Virginia,” Cullen said. “As my first assistant, Dan has effectively managed the day-to-day operations of the office, and he has the full support of the dedicated civil servants who work here.”

“It is an honor to serve as acting U.S. Attorney, and we will continue the good work carried out by the office under the steady leadership of Thomas Cullen these last two and a half years,” Bubar said. “While we are sad to see Thomas leave, we wish him the very best in his new role as district judge. Reducing gun violence and fighting the opioid epidemic with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will remain our top priorities.”

Bubar has served the Department of Justice since 2010, working in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of North Carolina. Bubar has served in the criminal and civil divisions and handled health care fraud, narcotics, firearms, and national security prosecutions.

He earned his J.D. from the Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.

