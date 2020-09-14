Annual prayer circle continues despite pandemic

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local church continued its annual Prayer Circle this weekend, this time just a little more spaced out.

Outside Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton, more than a hundred people circled around their place of worship Sunday.

Together they silently prayed for the church and its members, before facing outwards to pray for their community and the world.

Normally they’d be holding hands, but this year little marks on the ground helped keep them at a safe social distance while they prayed during the pandemic.

