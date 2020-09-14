Advertisement

Annual prayer circle continues despite pandemic

Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church Prayer Circle
Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church Prayer Circle(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local church continued its annual Prayer Circle this weekend, this time just a little more spaced out.

Outside Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton, more than a hundred people circled around their place of worship Sunday.

Together they silently prayed for the church and its members, before facing outwards to pray for their community and the world.

Normally they’d be holding hands, but this year little marks on the ground helped keep them at a safe social distance while they prayed during the pandemic.

