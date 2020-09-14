Bridge maintenance could cause congestion in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Rocky Mount may need to add a little extra time to get into town starting this week.

Crews are expected to begin a maintenance project on the Angle Bridge along North Main Street near the intersection with Franklin Street as early as Tuesday.

“I do expect folks to be frustrated and heck I’ll be frustrated myself,” Town Manager James Ervin said.

Maintenance along Angle Bridge is set to shut down lanes and potentially cause some congestion.

The bridge is one of the main arteries into town that passes over the railroad tracks.

“We will sort of endure it because in the long run it is better to maintain it than it is to replace it,” Ervin said.

Crews will be resurfacing the bridge to help protect it from damage from things like rain, snow and salt used on the road.

The project has a price tag of about $1.2 million. Half of that money is coming from VDOT, the rest is locally funded.

“The real challenge we got is public safety vehicles. If we got an issue on the southside of town, we got fire and EMS on the north side that bridge is how they get through,” Ervin said.

First responders are already set to tackle those challenges by staging resources on both sides of town.

“We do a great job of spacing out our officers throughout town so that we can respond quickly to emergency situations,” Rocky Mount Police Officer Christy Witt said.

The police department will also add a few more School Resource Officers at the intersection to help with the busy before and after school traffic.

Now they’re just asking people to stay patient behind the wheel.

“Of course always paying attention to your surroundings that sort of thing. I don’t foresee any issues,” Witt said.

The project is expected to take about a month to complete.

