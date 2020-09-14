Carilion, Roanoke libraries offer free drive-up clinics for flu shots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Adults will have the opportunity to get a free flu shot at upcoming drive-up clinics in the Roanoke area.

Carilion Community Health and Outreach teams are partnering with Roanoke Public Libraries to provide flu vaccines for anyone 18 and older.

Vaccines are guaranteed for anyone who pre-registers and meets screening criteria. Walk-ups and drive-ups are also allowed and will be accommodated as long as supply allows.

Below is a list of upcoming clinics:

You can register via each link or contact Carilion directly at (540) 266-6000 or toll-free (800) 422-8482.

