Advertisement

C&C Mini Market of Lynchburg victim of armed robbery

Lynchburg Police asks anyone with security or doorbell camera footage to call them at 434-455-6065 or share it with the Neighbors portal. Helpful tips can be directed to Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect left the C&C Mini Market on 12th Street Sunday with an undisclosed amount of money after implying he had a gun.

Lynchburg Police responded at 6:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery at 1518 12th Street.

The Black bald man had fled on foot while wearing a Dallas Cowboys face mask, a grey or Black t-shirt, and jeans.

Lynchburg Police asks anyone with security or doorbell camera footage to call them at 434-455-6065 or share it with the Neighbors portal. Helpful tips can be directed to Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Online tips can be added here or by using the P3 app. Lynchburg PD adds that both can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies following Friday shooting in Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A witness told WDBJ7 she saw three men walking toward the Greenway, then heard shots and one of the men fall to the ground. One of the men ran off into the trees.

News

Panthers fall to Las Vegas Raiders, 34-30

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Reed
New Head Coach, Matt Rhule, loses in his Panthers debut

News

Danville Family Fire Rescue

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Jackson throws 3 TD passes for Ravens in 38-6 rout of Browns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Ginsburg
Although the COVID-19 pandemic kept the seats empty and the play was sloppy following a preseason without any games, two constants prevailed: Jackson was the focal point of a high-powered offense and the Browns lost another opener.

Latest News

News

Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.

News

Cubs’ Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball’s 2nd no-hitter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rich Rovito
The no-hitter was Mills' first-career complete game

News

Man helps rescue his mother and son in Saturday night Danville house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
WDBJ7 spoke with the man who jumped into the flames to save his loved ones.

News

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for “Folklore” premiere

Updated: 6 hours ago
Other performers on the show include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay.

News

Protesters block buses outside NBA campus, asking for help

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tim Reynolds
A small number of protesters carrying signs and shouting into megaphones blocked at least two buses

News

Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pan Pylas
The two also argued that the bill Prime Minister Boris Johnson is backing imperils peace in Northern Ireland and damages the U.K.'s reputation.