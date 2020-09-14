C&C Mini Market of Lynchburg victim of armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect left the C&C Mini Market on 12th Street Sunday with an undisclosed amount of money after implying he had a gun.

Lynchburg Police responded at 6:10 p.m. for a report of a robbery at 1518 12th Street.

The Black bald man had fled on foot while wearing a Dallas Cowboys face mask, a grey or Black t-shirt, and jeans.

Lynchburg Police asks anyone with security or doorbell camera footage to call them at 434-455-6065 or share it with the Neighbors portal. Helpful tips can be directed to Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Online tips can be added here or by using the P3 app. Lynchburg PD adds that both can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.