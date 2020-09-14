COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 134,571 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday, September 14, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 133,814 reported Sunday, a 757-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 874 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

6,171 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Monday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,743 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,724 reported Sunday.

1,773,158 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.5 percent reported Sunday.

1,006 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,012 reported Sunday. 16,361 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Governor Northam plans a briefing on COVID-19 across the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on WDBJ7, WDBJ7 Facebook and here.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

