Family and friends mourn loss of 22-year-old Dontae Taylor

Taylor's girlfriend, Connie Dunbar, holds their two children.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, family and friends are speaking out against gun violence after losing their loved one this weekend.

22-Year old Dontae Taylor from Roanoke was shot Friday afternoon. Taylors girlfriend and mother of their children, Connie Dunbar, wants the gun violence to end and says she doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through the reality she now has to face.

“He was just walking to the store, that was not meant for him at all, like he has family here who still need him, his daughter his son, everyone still want him, he was not meant to go so early," Dunbar said.

She is grieving the loss of her boyfriend--22-year-old Dontae Taylor. Taylor is the father of Dunbar’s 2-year-old daughter and 1-month-old son.

“Now his daughter wakes up every night asking for her daddy, and I just don’t know what to tell her . . . Why him? Seriously, its just not fair," Dunbar said.

She says Taylor was walking to a store in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane Southeast around 3:20 in the afternoon Friday when he was shot in the head. His close friend Donell Early was with him.

“We were just talking, got around the corner, then he just fell, I thought he tripped, he just fell, and I was just looking at him, I got him up, I just kept talking to him, get up bro, get up, he’s looking at me, we’re talking, he’s looking at me," Earley said.

Taylor was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

“I love him so much, and I miss him dearly, and I’m just trying to stay strong for both of my kids, that’s all I can do," Dunbar said.

Two kids that now have to grow up without their father.

“When my babies grow up, I’m going to let them know who their daddy was and how much of an amazing person he was,” she said.

This shooting was the first of four violent acts taking place in Roanoke in less than 24 hours--3 shootings and 1 stabbing.

“This gun violence is getting way out of hand. I never thought that it would be my boyfriend, their daddy, that got took over gun fire when he was innocent. He did no wrong," Dunbar said.

