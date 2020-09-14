Iconic WWII aircraft making pit stop in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One of the most iconic warplanes from World War II, the B-17 Bomber, is coming to Hanover County Municipal Airport.

Attendees can purchase rides and ground tours for the event, which is Sept. 14-20.

The Commemorative Air Force will also hold a “Living History Flight” in the aircraft on Sept. 18-20.

Tuesday-Thursday, the grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, the grounds will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rides can be scheduled online or by calling 480-462-2992.

