Man dies following Friday shooting in Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Dontae Taylor, 22 of Roanoke, has died from his injuries sustained in the Friday shooting in the Wise Ave. area of SE Roanoke. This case is now being treated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called at about 3:20 p.m. Friday. A witness told WDBJ7 she saw three men walking toward the Greenway, then heard shots and one of the men fall to the ground. One of the men ran off into the trees.

Police believe there is no immediate threat to the community.

