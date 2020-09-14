MISSING: Senior Alert issued for 93-year-old woman

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 93-year-old woman on behalf of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are looking for Irene Elisabeth Murrey, who is white, 5′2″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. She was last reported seen shortly before noon Monday, September 14, on Patterson Avenue in Richmond.

She was driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla sedan with Virginia license plates JHS-3234.

Police say she suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

If you have information about where she is, you’re asked to contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.

