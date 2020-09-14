Missing Buchanan woman found safe

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says Tammy Hopkins has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last reported seen September 7.

57-year-old Tammy Price Hopkins was last seen by family at her home on Brittani Circle in Buchanan.

Hopkins is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Hopkins takes daily medication for existing medical conditions, and her daughter believes she is exhibiting early signs of dementia.

A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance is not available, according to investigators, but she is believed to be carrying a small, black backpack purse.

Hopkins also has multiple tattoos: an Aquarius symbol on her left bicep, a Gemini symbol on her right tricep and a Scorpio symbol on the back of her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Deputy McCray with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.

