New face coming to Rocky Mount as Town Manager announces retirement

Mark Moore (left) will be starting as Assistant Town Manager. James Ervin (right) announces retirement from Town Manager position.(Town of Rocky Mount)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Rocky Mount will be seeing some changes inside its municipal building in the next several months.

Mark Moore will be starting as the town’s new Assistant Town Manager at the beginning of October. He will be introduced at the Town Council Meeting Monday night.

Moore has been working as the Director of Parks and Recreation in Pittsylvania County for nearly a decade.

He is no stranger to Rocky Mount. He graduated from Ferrum College in 1998 and is excited to be returning to the area.

“I think very highly of that community and it’s a really cool thing to now 22 years later come back into that community and help to move Rocky Mount forward,” Moore said.

Moore will be starting his position just months before Town Manager James Ervin is set to retire.

Ervin announced Monday that he will be leaving the position after 14 years on the job.

Ervin said his last day will be in April of next year.

