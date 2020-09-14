Photos released of school bus thief sought by Wytheville Police
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police continue to look for the man who stole a school bus Sunday from the Wythe County School Bus Garage.
The bus was found in the city of Roanoke later the same day, abandoned behind a restaurant.
Police say surveillance photos of the man on the bus indicate he is white and possibly in his mid-30s. Both arms have numerous tattoos.
The bus was stolen September 13 at 5:20 a.m.
If you have any information on the identity of this man, you’re asked to call (276) 223-3300 or e-mail wpdtips@wytheville.org.
