Advertisement

Photos released of school bus thief sought by Wytheville Police

Surveillance photos of the man who stole a school bus in Wytheville.
Surveillance photos of the man who stole a school bus in Wytheville.(Wytheville Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police continue to look for the man who stole a school bus Sunday from the Wythe County School Bus Garage.

The bus was found in the city of Roanoke later the same day, abandoned behind a restaurant.

Police say surveillance photos of the man on the bus indicate he is white and possibly in his mid-30s. Both arms have numerous tattoos.

The bus was stolen September 13 at 5:20 a.m.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you’re asked to call (276) 223-3300 or e-mail wpdtips@wytheville.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: Senior Alert issued for 93-year-old woman

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
She is white, 5′2″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Lottery

Roanoke man takes home $100,000 top prize from Virginia Lottery scratcher

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
He said he plans to use the winning to pay for bills.

Crime

Warrants issued for 18-year-old following Martinsville shooting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The suspect allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of a Chevrolet Camaro on Starling Avenue at the intersection of Wilson Street, hitting the driver in a leg.

Safety

Missing Buchanan woman found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
57-year-old Tammy Price Hopkins was last seen by family at her home on Brittani Circle in Buchanan on September 7.

Latest News

Safety

Carilion, Roanoke libraries offer free drive-up clinics for flu shots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The vaccines will be available for anyone 18 and older.

Crime

Mother shot 10 months ago in Texas still has bullet in her head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KTRK Staff
A shooting last year changed their lives of a Texas family.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage drop in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,006 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,012 reported Sunday.

Politics

Acting US Attorney for Western District of Virginia named to replace outgoing US Attorney

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Daniel Bubar will replace outgoing United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, who resigned after being confirmed by the United States Senate as a District Court Judge.

News

Grown Here at Home: Bees at Beaver Dam

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago