Photos released of school bus thief sought by Wytheville Police

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police continue to look for the man who stole a school bus Sunday from the Wythe County School Bus Garage.

The bus was found in the city of Roanoke later the same day, abandoned behind a restaurant.

Police say surveillance photos of the man on the bus indicate he is white and possibly in his mid-30s. Both arms have numerous tattoos.

The bus was stolen September 13 at 5:20 a.m.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you’re asked to call (276) 223-3300 or e-mail wpdtips@wytheville.org.

