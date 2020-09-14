Advertisement

Roanoke City Council member to resign due to effects of pandemic

City Council will hold a special meeting Friday, Sept. 18 to discuss the next steps to fill her vacancy.
Courtesy City of Roanoke
Courtesy City of Roanoke(City of Roanoke)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Councilwoman Djuana Osborne has announced her resignation effective Sept. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her announcement Monday, Osborne spoke to the people of the Star City, saying “Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 I, along with each of you, have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my Council duties while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice.”

City Council will be holding a special meeting Friday, Sept. 18 to discuss the next steps to fill her vacancy. Any questions can be directed to the Roanoke City Attorney’s Office 540-853-2431.

