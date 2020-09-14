Advertisement

Roanoke man takes home $100,000 top prize from Virginia Lottery scratcher

Donald Hairston took home the $100,000 top prize from a Virginia Lottery scratcher.
Donald Hairston took home the $100,000 top prize from a Virginia Lottery scratcher.(Virginia Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One lucky man from Roanoke is $100,000 richer after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

Donald Hairston had to wait patiently all Labor Day weekend before claiming the prize he won off a $100,000 Cash scratcher he bought at K Food Store, located at 4920 Cove Road in Roanoke.

Hairston couldn’t believe he had won. Neither could his wife; she initially told him she’d believe it when she saw the check.

Hairston is the first person to claim the top prize in a scratcher with prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. There are two top prizes remaining, with the odds of winning 1 in 1,468,800. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.19.

Hairston, who is retired, said he plans to use the money to pay bills.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: Senior Alert issued for 93-year-old woman

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
She is white, 5′2″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Crime

Photos released of school bus thief sought by Wytheville Police

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say surveillance photos of the man on the bus indicate he is white and possibly in his mid-30s. Both arms have numerous tattoos.

Crime

Warrants issued for 18-year-old following Martinsville shooting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The suspect allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of a Chevrolet Camaro on Starling Avenue at the intersection of Wilson Street, hitting the driver in a leg.

Safety

Missing Buchanan woman found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
57-year-old Tammy Price Hopkins was last seen by family at her home on Brittani Circle in Buchanan on September 7.

Latest News

Safety

Carilion, Roanoke libraries offer free drive-up clinics for flu shots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The vaccines will be available for anyone 18 and older.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage drop in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,006 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,012 reported Sunday.

Politics

Acting US Attorney for Western District of Virginia named to replace outgoing US Attorney

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Daniel Bubar will replace outgoing United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, who resigned after being confirmed by the United States Senate as a District Court Judge.

News

Grown Here at Home: Bees at Beaver Dam

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 14, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Contact Tracing Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago