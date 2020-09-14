Roanoke man takes home $100,000 top prize from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One lucky man from Roanoke is $100,000 richer after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

Donald Hairston had to wait patiently all Labor Day weekend before claiming the prize he won off a $100,000 Cash scratcher he bought at K Food Store, located at 4920 Cove Road in Roanoke.

Hairston couldn’t believe he had won. Neither could his wife; she initially told him she’d believe it when she saw the check.

Hairston is the first person to claim the top prize in a scratcher with prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. There are two top prizes remaining, with the odds of winning 1 in 1,468,800. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.19.

Hairston, who is retired, said he plans to use the money to pay bills.

