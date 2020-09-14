Salem Half Marathon moves to virtual format in 2020

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Competitors will have 16 days this year to complete either the Salem Half Marathon, 8K race and Kids Fun Runs as the contest moves to a virtual format due to pandemic concerns.

“With so much continued uncertainty, the virtual option will allow us to provide runners and citizens with the safest possible options,” says Salem Parks and Recreation Director, John Shaner.

Participants must register by October 18 online and complete the distance on their own course.

Assistant Race Director, Ashley Durkin wants everyone to know, “We’re looking forward to engaging with the runners virtually through the RaceJoy app while still offering some perks of race day including finish line photos, a Chick-fil-A sandwich, and a free beverage from Olde Salem Brewing Company for all racers over 21.”

