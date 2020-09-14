She’s International Boutique in Roanoke featured on HSN and QVC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A downtown Roanoke shop is being recognized nationally. She’s Intentional Boutique was chosen to share its story and brand on QVC, HSN and Zulily.

The store’s owner, Diane Speaks, is a former international flight attendant and collected many items during her travels. These items are now sold in her store.

She spent Monday doing virtual interviews with the networks.

“This is huge, so yeay, it’s quite an opportunity, I would call it a blessing," Speaks said.

Twenty shops in all were chosen out of a pool of 200 applicants.

