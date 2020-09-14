Advertisement

She’s International Boutique in Roanoke featured on HSN and QVC

This is She's International Boutique in downtown Roanoke.
This is She's International Boutique in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A downtown Roanoke shop is being recognized nationally. She’s Intentional Boutique was chosen to share its story and brand on QVC, HSN and Zulily.

The store’s owner, Diane Speaks, is a former international flight attendant and collected many items during her travels. These items are now sold in her store.

She spent Monday doing virtual interviews with the networks.

“This is huge, so yeay, it’s quite an opportunity, I would call it a blessing," Speaks said.

Twenty shops in all were chosen out of a pool of 200 applicants.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family and friends mourn loss of 22-year-old Dontae Taylor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Dontae Taylor was walking to a store when he was shot in the head Friday afternoon.

News

Family And Friends Mourn Loss Of Dontae Taylor

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

New Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark Moore has been working as the Director of Parks and Recreation in Pittsylvania County for nearly a decade.

Crime

Two indicted for Bland County murder

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The case started when David Hayes of Tazewell County was reported missing in July.

Latest News

Politics

Roanoke City Council member to resign due to effects of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
City Council will hold a special meeting Friday, Sept. 18 to discuss the next steps to fill her vacancy.

Community

Salem Half Marathon moves to virtual format in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Competitors will have 16 days this year to complete either the Salem Half Marathon, 8K race and Kids Fun Runs as the contest moves to a virtual format due to pandemic concerns.

Military

Iconic WWII aircraft making pit stop in Hanover

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rides can be scheduled online or by calling 480-462-2992

Safety

Senior Alert canceled; 93-year-old woman found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
She is white, 5′2″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

Lottery

Roanoke man takes home $100,000 top prize from Virginia Lottery scratcher

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
He said he plans to use the winnings to pay for bills.

Crime

Photos released of school bus thief sought by Wytheville Police

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say surveillance photos of the man on the bus indicate he is white and possibly in his mid-30s. Both arms have numerous tattoos.