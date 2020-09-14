Advertisement

Taylor Swift sends embroidered baby blanket to Katy Perry’s baby daughter

A blankie for ‘Baby Bloom’
Taylor Swift, left, sent a baby blanket to parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Taylor Swift, left, sent a baby blanket to parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.(Source: AP/zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP/KGC-102/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Katy Perry is showing off a new baby blanket for her newborn daughter Daisy.

The embroidered blankie came from fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter late last month.

“Miss [Daisy] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” an Instagram post from Perry says. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The satin blanket has “Baby Bloom” embroidered in the bottom corner and includes a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).”

Swift and Perry used to be bitter rivals, but they ended their feud in 2018.

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

